Appeal after man assaulted – Wiveliscombe

We’re seeking witnesses, dashcam and information after a man reported being assaulted in Wiveliscombe.

It happened in North Street, near to the Bear Inn, between 3pm and 4pm on Monday 31 May.

A member of the public found the 23-year-old man with facial injuries and called the emergency services. The injured man was treated at hospital for cuts, bruising and swelling as well as a knee injury.

He said the occupants of a red Peugeot car – a man, woman and two teenage boys – got out and punched and kicked him.

All were white, and described as:

A man in his 40s, about 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall, of medium build and with a local accent

A woman in her 30s, 5ft 6ins (1.67m) tall, and skinny with brown hair and wearing a red jumper

A young man in his mid-to-late teens, 5ft 7ins (1.70m) tall and skinny with black hair and with a “man bag”

A slightly younger teenager, 6ft 2ins (1.87m) tall and slender with frizzy hair and wearing a black tracksuit

The neighbourhood team are targeting their patrols in the area following the incident.

If you saw the assault, have dashcam footage or any other information which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5221120021.