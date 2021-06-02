Appeal after teenager robbed – Bristol

Were you in Brandon Hill park on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon, 31 May?

You may have information which could help our investigation after a young man aged 17 was robbed of his black iPhone 8.

It happened at about 5.50pm near to the Queens Parade entrance. The teenager was sitting with a friend when a group of older youths came up to him and demanded his phone. Some of them kicked and punched him, causing abrasions and bruising to his head. The group made off with his phone when a member of the public shouted at them.

There were about eight people in the suspect group, described as being black and in their late teens or early 20s. They all wore black hoodies and face masks.

We’re especially keen to hear from the member of the public who intervened, said to be a man in his 40s who was with a child.

If that was you, if you were in the park at around that time, have any dashcam or phone footage which could help, or any other information, call 101 quoting reference 5221120097.