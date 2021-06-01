Appeal after teenager touched on Bristol bus

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a teenage girl was inappropriately touched on a bus.

It happened between 10.30am and 11.30am on Saturday 1 May on the number 48 bus. The bus was travelling out of Bristol along Fishponds Road when the man sitting beside the 17-year-old started to touch her.

She described him as aged 19 or 20 and wearing a black padded jacket with the hood up.

She got off at the next stop, near the Cross Hands pub, and ran to a friend’s address.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who was on the 48 bus, especially the man in this CCTV image.

If you were on the bus, recognise the man or have any other information which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5221094129.