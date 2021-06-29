Appeal after vulnerable man robbed – Bristol

Do you recognise this man?

We’re keen to speak to him as part of our investigation after a vulnerable man was robbed.

It happened at about 6pm on Friday 30 April in Harrowdene Road, Knowle, just after the victim had visited a nearby shop. He was befriended and then robbed of his mobile phone and bank card.

This is a particularly heartless crime which has left a vulnerable man in his 20s very shaken but thankfully physically unhurt.

We’d like to trace the man pictured above, who was in the shop at around the same time. He is described as white and slim, with short dark hair. He wore black clothing and carried a black rucksack.

If you have any information which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5221093704.