Appeal for information after man found with head injuries near Paulton

We’re appealing for information after a man was found injured near Paulton in the early hours of Sunday 30 May.

At around 1.47am, an ambulance crew found a man with head injuries on Paulton Road, approximately halfway between Farrington Gurney and Paulton.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

His family have been notified and are being offered support.

We’re keeping an open mind as to how he came by his injuries, but have no reason to believe the circumstances were suspicious.

However, we’d like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened to him, or who saw him prior to sustaining his injuries.

It’s believed that he was picked up by a white BMW from The Lamb Inn, Paulton just before midnight and we’re keen to speak to the driver.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221119143.