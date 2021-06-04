Appeal to find Joe, 16, missing from Bristol

Can you help us find 16-year-old Joe, missing from Stockwood, Bristol?

It’s out of character for Joe not to be in contact with his family and they haven’t seen or heard from him since Tuesday 01 June.

He’s white, 6ft 2ins tall and slim with blond hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured Nike tracksuit and a black North Face jacket.

He may travel across Bristol, including the Brislington, Shirehampton and St Annes areas.

If you know where Joe is now, call 999 quoting reference 5221122221 . If you have any other information which could help, ring 101 giving the same reference.