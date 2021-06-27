Appeal to find prison absconder Andrew Richards

Have you seen Andrew Gestyn Richards, who has failed to return to prison after his release on temporary licence?

Richards was released on temporary licence from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire. He had been staying at an authorised address in Swansea and was due to return to the open prison on Friday 25 June.

He was jailed in 1995 for offences including assault, indecent assault and rape.

He has links to the Bridgend and Porthcawl areas of South Wales.

Andrew Gestyn Richards, last seen carrying a holdall

Richards pictured is described as white, aged 52, clean shaven and about 5ft 10ins (1.78m) tall, with grey hair. When last seen he was wearing a black baseball cap, grey jacket, black Adidas three-stripe shorts and blue trainers.

He was also carrying a dark-blue drawstring bag, a large black holdall and a rolled-up green item, possibly a tent. Officers believe he could be camping, possibly wild camping, and may have travelled from the Swansea area.

If you see him do not approach him but call 999 immediately quoting reference 5221142603.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting the same reference