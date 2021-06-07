Appeal to locate wanted man Sean Porter

We’re asking the public to call us if they see Sean Porter who absconded from HMP Leyhill this morning (Monday 7 June) between 11am and 11.45am.

Porter, 43, was serving a seven-year sentence for offences including robbery and aggravated burglary.

He’s described as white, male, about 5ft 8ins and of a medium/stocky build. He has brown hair, in a mohican style, and a scar on his head. He also has a tattoo of a smiley face on his arm and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and dark shorts.

He has links to the Swindon area of Wiltshire.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but call 999 and give reference number 5221125913. If you know of his potential whereabouts, please call 101 and use the same reference number.