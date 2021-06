Sadly, a body has been recovered from the River Avon close to Rossiter Road in Bath this afternoon (Sunday 6 June).

Police attended the scene after being contacted by the fire and rescue service at around 2.30pm.

While the body has not been formally identified, we’ve updated the family of 79-year-old missing woman Brenda McQuillan and they will be given any support they need.

At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.