Bristol riot: Guilty pleas entered at Bristol Crown Court

Three men have pleaded guilty to rioting in Bristol city centre on Sunday, 21 March.

Appearing at Bristol Crown Court today (Tuesday, 22 June) they admitted being part of a group which used or threatened violence outside Bridewell Police Station and together, caused others to fear for their personal safety.

In addition, a woman also pleaded guilty to two counts of outraging public decency during the same incident.

All four will be sentenced on 30 July at the same court by Judge James Patrick who today told them they are likely to be given custodial sentences.

Also today, two women entered not guilty pleas to charges of riot and arson; and riot respectively.

Their cases were adjourned and they will now stand trial on 31 January 2022 and 2 February 2022.

One man failed to attend his hearing and a court warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest while another man’s case was adjourned until next month for legal reasons.

Those who appeared at court today and how they pleaded are:

Kane Adamson, 21, of Lockleaze, Bristol – pleaded guilty to riot.

Brandon Lloyd, 21, from Henbury, Bristol – pleaded guilty to riot.

Stuart Quinn, 46, from St Paul’s, Bristol – pleaded guilty to riot.

Kain Simmonds, 18, from Springfield, Birmingham – charged with riot but failed to attend today’s hearing. A court warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jasmine York, 26, from Arnos Vale, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and arson. Trial set for 31 January 2022.

Mariella Gedge-Rogers, 26, from Clifton, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot. Trial set for 2 February 2022.

Dylan Dunne, 22, of Coalpit Heath – charged with violent disorder theft of police equipment and possession of a class B drug. His case was adjourned until 5 July for legal reasons.

Yasmin Schneider, 25, from St Paul’s, Bristol – pleaded guilty to two counts of outraging public decency

Thirteen other people have also been charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court in due course.

To date, 65 people have been arrested – this includes 21 people charged with offences.