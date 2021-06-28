Bristol riot: Man appears in court and denies six offences

A 25-year-old man appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (28 June) in connection with the riot in Bristol on 21 March.

Ryan Paul Roberts, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the following six offences:

riot

arson with intent to endanger life

attempted arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered

two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered

attempted arson

He was remanded in custody pending a trial on 25 October.