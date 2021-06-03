CCTV appeal after car damaged in Taunton

We’re releasing images of a woman we wish to speak to in connection with enquiries into a car being damaged in Taunton.

A blue Proton Savvy was parked in Alfred Street on Friday 2 April when it was damaged by a person kicking it.

We hope the public can help our investigation and identify a woman, pictured, who we wish to talk to. She’s described as white, female, in her 20s and wearing a blue coat with a white fluffy collar, dark trousers and dark shoes.

Witnesses, or anyone who can recognise the woman, should contact us online or call 101 and give reference 5221070802.