Appeal for information after women followed by stranger in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Bristol city centre in which three women were followed by stranger.

At about 5.15pm on Friday 4 June, a woman in her 20s and two female friends were followed through Cabot Circus car park by an unknown man who tried get into her car.

Officers would like to identify the man pictured below in connection with this incident.

He’s described as black, aged 25-30, and of medium build.

If you recognise him, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5221124174.