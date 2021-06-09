Appeal for information after women followed by stranger in Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Bristol city centre in which three women were followed by stranger.
At about 5.15pm on Friday 4 June, a woman in her 20s and two female friends were followed through Cabot Circus car park by an unknown man who tried get into her car.
Officers would like to identify the man pictured below in connection with this incident.
He’s described as black, aged 25-30, and of medium build.
If you recognise him, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5221124174.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.