CCTV appeal following assault in Yeovil

We’re appealing for information following an assault that took place on Preston Road, Yeovil on Thursday 13 May between 9.40pm and 10pm.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was punched to the face by an unknown male offender with dark hair after he challenged three men who were acting suspiciously outside his address. He was left with cuts and bruising.

The men are described as white and aged in their early 20s.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of individuals officers are keen to speak to in connection with this incident.

If you can help identify them, or have any other information that could assist our inquiry, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221104932.