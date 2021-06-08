CCTV appeal following assault in Yeovil
We’re appealing for information following an assault that took place on Preston Road, Yeovil on Thursday 13 May between 9.40pm and 10pm.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was punched to the face by an unknown male offender with dark hair after he challenged three men who were acting suspiciously outside his address. He was left with cuts and bruising.
The men are described as white and aged in their early 20s.
We’re releasing CCTV footage of individuals officers are keen to speak to in connection with this incident.
If you can help identify them, or have any other information that could assist our inquiry, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221104932.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.