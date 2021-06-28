Dashcam appeal after four arrested in Bristol over dangerous driving

We’re seeking dashcam and witnesses following an incident in Bristol at the weekend.

A driver behind the wheel of a black Ford C Max, with a registration plate beginning LT58, failed to stop for officers in the Newquay Road area of Knowle at approximately 9pm on Sunday 27 June.

The vehicle was followed and brought to a stop in Lower Castle Street, in Bristol city centre.

Four males, aged between 16 and 19, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and dangerous driving.

We want motorists in the area who saw what happened or may have dashcam showing the vehicle to contact us online or on 101 giving reference number 5221144093.