Did you witness disorder outside Pill pub?

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a disorder in Pill last night (Friday, 18 June).

Multiple people, some armed with weapons, were involved in the incident which happened outside The Kings Head pub on Heywood Road shortly before 11pm.

One man sustained a head injury and was treated in hospital before being discharged.

As part of our investigation officers will be reviewing CCTV from the area and carrying out house to house enquiries.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who has information about who was involved.

We’d also like to talk to anyone who saw any cars leave the area around the time as well as anyone who was driving past and has dash cam.