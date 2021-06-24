Did you witness woman sustain head injury in Bristol park?

Skip to content

We’re appealing for the public’s help to establish how a woman came to sustain a head injury in a Bristol park.

The woman, who is aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital at around 3.30pm on Tuesday after being found injured in Dean Lane Skatepark, situated in Dame Emily Park in Bedminster.

We believe she may have been assaulted and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the park around the time who could help our inquiry.

A number of items belonging to the women, including her purse, were stolen from her while she was injured.

If you witnessed anything, or have other information which could help us, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221139521.