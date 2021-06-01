Do you recognise this woman?

We are appealing for information that could assist us with our investigation into a hate crime in the St Paul’s area of Bristol.

A female was in Badminton Road at approximately 6.50pm on Thursday 6 May when transphobic comments were made by an unknown woman.

Enquiries have been subsequently carried out and we’re issuing a photo of someone (see top) who we wish to talk to in connection with our investigation. They are described as a black female and in their 50s.

If you saw the incident, or recognise the woman pictured, call 101 quoting reference 5221098821.

There’s information about the support available for anyone facing hate crime, as well as alternative ways of reporting, on this dedicated page of our website.