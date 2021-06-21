Drink driving e-scooter rider given 20 month ban

A man has been disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £380 after admitting driving an e-scooter while above the legal alcohol limit.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, blew more than twice the legal limit in a roadside breath test after being stopped riding the scooter on Taunton Road, Bridgwater at 5.55am on 6 May.

He appeared at Taunton Deane Magistrates’ Court on Friday (18 June) where he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

In addition to the ban and fine he will also have to pay court costs of £85.

PC Ryan Burr said: “E-scooters are classified as motor vehicles for the purposes of law.

“As such, regardless of whether they are used on a road, pavement or public place, anyone who decides to ride one when above the legal alcohol limit risks the same consequences as If they were to get behind the wheel of a car.

“E-scooters may not be capable of driving at high speeds but in the hands of someone impaired by alcohol they can still present a danger to other road users and pedestrians.”