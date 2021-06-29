Extra patrols after public indecency report in Chard

Additional patrols are being carried out following a public indecency incident in Chard.

A woman contacted us last week after a male exposed himself. It happened at approximately just after 9pm on Wednesday 23 June in the Zembard Lane area.

The male is described as being in his late teens or early 20s, of a slim build, with brown hair and was wearing a dark coat or jumper and black tracksuit bottoms with white patches on the inside leg from the knee down.

The victim has been offered access to support services.

Sergeant Rob Jameson said: “We understand there will be concern in the local community after this incident and we’ll be carrying out extra patrols as a result.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has experienced a similar incident recently. Please call 101, or contact us online, quoting reference number 5221140800.”