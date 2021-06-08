Family issue tribute after fatal collision on A39

A tribute has been released by the family of a 52-year-old woman who sadly died in a collision on the A39 near Holford on Sunday 30 May.

Stacey Steer, from Merthyr Tydfil, died in hospital from injuries sustained when the Triumph Tiger motorbike she was travelling on as a pillion passenger was involved in a collision with a white Audi saloon, at about 2.45pm.

Her family have released the following tribute:

“Stacey was a wonderful, caring, selfless person who touched so many people’s lives, devoting her life to nursing, caring for others, no matter if it was family, friends, patients or strangers.

“She was the best wife, mother, twin sister and friend you could ever wish for, and if you ever met her, you would have liked her.

“Even though she has passed on, through her gift of organ donation she has helped other families enjoy a brighter future, and as a family we will cling to this, knowing her story and legacy of caring for others still carries on.

“We will always love her, and her passing has left a void that can never be filled.”

Enquiries into the collision continue.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage who was travelling on the A39 between Williton and Bridgwater between 2.30pm and 3pm.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference number 5221119352.