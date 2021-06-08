Former teacher jailed after pleading guilty to sexual offences against children

A former teacher has been sentenced today (Tuesday 8 June) after pleading guilty to sexual offences against two teenage girls.

Thomas Hancock, from Gloucestershire, was jailed for 16 months at Bristol Crown Court. He also has received a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

At a hearing last month, the 29-year-old pleaded guilty to the following offences:

• sexual assault

• sexual assault in a position of trust with a girl aged 13 to 17

• causing a child to look at an image of sexual activity in a position of trust

• causing or inciting sexual activity in abusing a position of trust with a girl aged 13 to 17

Judge Michael Cullum praised the victims and those who supported them in contacting the police.

Hancock was told by the judge that he had ‘blighted’ the lives of his victims through his ‘predatory’ behaviour.

DC Nina Wilson said: “Thomas Hancock was a teacher who abused his position and the trust the children in his care had in him.

“The victims have displayed enormous courage in reporting this matter to the police and their strength in speaking out about what they have been through has meant that other potential victims will not have to suffer the same ordeal.

“Hancock’s depraved behaviour has caused a significant amount of emotional harm to them both and we’re continuing to offer support to them.

“However I hope that today’s result will encourage other victims to come forward and report sexual offences to the police.”