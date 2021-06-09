Four arrested after man stabbed

We’re appealing for witnesses after a male was injured in Bristol last night (Tuesday 8 June).

Shortly before 11.30pm we were called to Highridge Green in Bristol by the ambulance service.

They were treating a male who had sustained a number of stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Four males, aged between 17 and 21, have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

A scene remains in place and the road is closed while investigations continues. House-to-house enquiries have been carried out.

Although our enquiries are at an early stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident. Extra patrols will be carried out in the area as a precaution.

Anyone who saw what happened and can assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221127435.