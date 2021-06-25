Further arrests made in Bristol riot investigation

Two more people have been arrested in connection into the riot in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for failing to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 28 May, after previously being charged with riot and arson.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in suspicion of riot and arson with intent to endanger life.

To date, 67 people have now been arrested and a 14-year-old boy has attended a voluntary interview.

There are still images of 30 people on our gallery who we need the public’s help to identify.

Anyone who knows who they are is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.