Have you seen Coden, 13, missing from Taunton?

We need help to find a 13-year-old boy who has been missing from his Taunton home for a week.

Coden is white, 5ft 6in (1.67m) tall and slim with blond hair. When last seen on Thursday 27 May he was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black coat.

Coden is vulnerable due to his age and may be staying with friends. He may travel from Taunton to Bridgwater.

If you know where he is now please call 999 quoting reference 5221117320. If you have any other information about his whereabouts call 101, giving the same reference.