Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Have you seen Coden, 13, missing from Taunton?

Have you seen Coden, 13, missing from Taunton?

Posted at 13:25 on 3rd June 2021 in Appeals

Missing boy Coden, 13
Have you seen Coden, 13?

We need help to find a 13-year-old boy who has been missing from his Taunton home for a week.

Coden is white, 5ft 6in (1.67m) tall and slim with blond hair. When last seen on Thursday 27 May he was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black coat.

Coden is vulnerable due to his age and may be staying with friends. He may travel from Taunton to Bridgwater.

If you know where he is now please call 999 quoting reference 5221117320. If you have any other information about his whereabouts call 101, giving the same reference.