Have you seen stolen guitar stolen from garage in Glastonbury?

We’re asking people to contact the police if they have seen the guitar pictured for sale.

The John Birch guitar is of significant sentimental value and was stolen during a garage burglary in Manor House Road in Glastonbury. This was reported to us at 6.25pm on Monday 14 June and is believed to have happened shortly before then.

Officers have provided the victim with burglary prevention advice and are conducting house-to-house enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the theft, or has seen this item for sale, should contact us online or on 101 giving reference number 5221132650.