M5 southbound closed following fatal collision

We were called just after 4am on Saturday 26 June to a single-vehicle collision on the M5 southbound between junctions 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton.

Sadly the passenger of the black Audi died at the scene.

The driver was arrested and taken to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening or life-changing.

The road is currently closed while collision investigators examine the scene and pending recovery of the vehicle. It’s not currently expected to reopen before midday.

If you were travelling along that stretch of the motorway and witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221142767.