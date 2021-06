A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and attempting to cause GBH.

Liam Nicholl, of Weston-super-Mare, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (26 June) where he was remanded in custody pending an appearance at a Crown Court on 16 July.

The charges relate to an incident on Richmond Street in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Friday (25 June).