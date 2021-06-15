Man sought in connection with assault at bus stop

Skip to content

We wish to speak with this male in connection with our enquiries.

We are asking the public to help us with enquiries into an assault on a woman in Hartcliffe last month.

At approximately 7.50pm on Saturday 15 May, the victim was waiting at Bus Stop A in Hareclive Road with her children. A verbal altercation ensued with an unknown male at which point he punched the victim and ran in the direction of Gatcombe Road.

The victim sustained a facial injuries and was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary.

Enquiries have been carried out an we’ve obtained a CCTV image of a male we wish to identify and speak with in connection with our investigation.

He’s described as male, white, about 5ft 9ins, shaved blond hair and was walking with a large white and black dog.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221106454