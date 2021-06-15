Man sought in connection with assault at bus stop

We are asking the public to help us with enquiries into an assault on a woman in Hartcliffe last month.

At approximately 7.50pm on Saturday 15 May, the victim was waiting at Bus Stop A in Hareclive Road with her children. A verbal altercation ensued with an unknown male at which point he punched the victim and ran in the direction of Gatcombe Road.

The victim sustained a facial injuries and was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary.

Enquiries have been carried out an we’ve obtained a CCTV image of a male we wish to identify and speak with in connection with our investigation.

He’s described as male, white, about 5ft 9ins, shaved blond hair and was walking with a large white and black dog.