Officers investigating pub assault seek male who came to victim’s aid

Officers investigating an assault in Yeovil earlier this month are asking a person who came to the victim’s aid to get in touch.

Police were called to The Arrow, in The Forum, on Sunday 13 June after a man, in his 20s, had been assaulted in the men’s toilets shortly after 8.50pm.

He has since been released from hospital after sustaining multiple broken ribs and a punctured lung.

PC Jessica Forsey said: “Enquiries into what happened, including reviewing CCTV footage, are ongoing.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, but especially would ask the young male who helped the victim back on to his feet after the assault to get in touch to let us know if they saw anything that could help our investigation.

“If you can help us, please contact us online or on 101 giving the call-handler reference number 5221134648.”