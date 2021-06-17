Police Enquiry Office and Neighbourhood Policing team move to new station at former Lloyds Bank

The Wincanton Neighbourhood Policing team have moved to a new station in the town centre at 14 Market Place. The building, which was formerly Lloyds Bank, has been transformed into a modern and accessible police station over the past 3 months.

The new station will increase the prominence of the Neighbourhood Policing team within the town centre and includes a police Enquiry Office which will be open to the public Monday-Friday between the hours of 10am-1.30pm and 2.15pm-6pm. An outside phone has also been installed into the former cashpoint location for use when the enquiry office is closed.

Assistant Chief Constable Jon Reilly and Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford attended the new police station on 16 June to officially open the station and welcome staff to their new base.

ACC Jon Reilly, commented, “It’s really important we continue to have a visible policing presence within our local communities. The move to 14 Market Place will provide our Neighbourhood Policing team with an ideal town centre location which is highly accessible for the residents of Wincanton and provides easy face-to-face access to policing services.”

PCC Mark Shelford, said, “I know how it’s important to local people for police officers to be more visible and accessible, especially in rural communities. This new police station will guarantee a police presence in Wincanton for the foreseeable future, which I know will reassure residents and I look forward to supporting the work of officers.”

Neighbourhood Sergeant Katie Maun, said, “The move to the new station at 14 Market Place brings us even closer to our community and will enable our officers to continue to be out and about in the local area engaging with the public. We’re looking forward to being part of the hub of activity within the town centre.

“In the past few months we’ve welcomed several new PCSOs to the Neighbourhood Policing team, including PCSO Louise Perry and PCSO Daniel Humphrey who have already been working hard to introduce themselves to many members of the community. I’m delighted to say we will also soon be welcoming two more PCs to the team, further strengthening our policing resource across Wincanton and the surrounding areas.”