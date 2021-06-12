Queen’s Birthday Honours list recognises members of Avon and Somerset Police family

Two members of the Avon and Somerset Police family have been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Kermal Singh, General Secretary of the Black Police Association (BPA), has been awarded an MBE for services to policing and diverse communities and Ch Supt Paul Mogg has been awarded an OBE for services to policing.

Through his work with the BPA, Kermal has been instrumental in moving things forward in recruitment and race relations at Avon and Somerset Police. He’s increased representation from minority groups into policing, introduced knife crime workshops at schools and colleges, which have been adopted by other educational establishments in other counties, and has engaged the workforce in cultural and ethical working.

He said: “I’m very proud to be recognised in this year’s Honours list. My work with young people from diverse ethnic backgrounds helps to reassure and encourage them to consider the police service as a good career choice. Through ongoing mentoring, coaching and developing, some of those volunteers now work for our organisation and it’s wonderful to see their careers grow.

“It’s important to give your time to others and to install trust and confidence in our communities. It’s all about changing hearts and minds for the tomorrow.”

Ch Supt Paul Mogg, who has been with Avon and Somerset Police throughout his 28-year career, said: “It’s a huge privilege and an extremely humbling experience to be given this honour. Policing is about teamwork and I consider myself to be extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to co-ordinate national policing operations during my career, enabling me to collaborate and work with many talented and dedicated police officers and police staff from numerous police forces across the country.”

Chief Constable Andy Marsh said: “I’m proud that a police officer and member of police staff from Avon and Somerset Police have been recognised for their dedicated service, particularly during what’s been an extremely challenging year. This recognition highlights their commitment to policing and to protecting and keeping our communities safe.

“Kermal’s work has been vital in building relationships and trust and bridging the gap between police and the communities we serve and protect. His commitment to building strong relationships, with the ability to listen and understand concerns, has shaped the way our officers engage with people.

“Paul’s commitment to policing has been exemplary throughout his career and the OBE is in recognition of the professional and unwavering commitment he’s shown to policing on a national scale.

“We’re very proud of them both and I know the public will be grateful for the work they have done and will continue to do in the line of duty.”