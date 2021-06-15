Renewed appeal for witnesses to Taunton road rage incident

We’re renewing our appeal for witnesses to a road rage incident in Taunton.

The incident happened outside Morrisons petrol station on Deller’s Wharf.

A car was in collision with a bicycle at about 4.20pm on Friday, 7 May.

The driver of the car, a light blue Audi A4 which registration plate started BN09, then got out of the vehicle and assaulted the cyclist by shaking him.

The cyclist was uninjured but his bike was damaged in the incident.

We’re keen to identify the driver and speak to him about what happened.