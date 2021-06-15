Renewed appeal for witnesses to Taunton road rage incident
We’re renewing our appeal for witnesses to a road rage incident in Taunton.
The incident happened outside Morrisons petrol station on Deller’s Wharf.
A car was in collision with a bicycle at about 4.20pm on Friday, 7 May.
The driver of the car, a light blue Audi A4 which registration plate started BN09, then got out of the vehicle and assaulted the cyclist by shaking him.
The cyclist was uninjured but his bike was damaged in the incident.
We’re keen to identify the driver and speak to him about what happened.
If you have dash cam footage of the incident or saw what happened, or have any other information which could help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221099555.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.