Renewed appeal to trace missing Alan

We’re renewing our appeal to find Alan Stoles who has now been missing for more than four months.

Officers now believe that Alan left his home in Bedminster Down, Bristol, on Thursday 21 January and caught a bus to Wells. From there he walked to Glastonbury, where he was last sighted in Fisher’s Hill the same afternoon.

He hasn’t responded to messages for friends or contacted work since 19 January. Friends reported him missing on Saturday 23 January after visiting his home and finding he’d left without personal property.

Missing Alan Stoles

Alan, 57, is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall and stocky with short grey hair and a goatee beard, but his appearance may now have changed. He was carrying a rucksack and could be wild camping in the Glastonbury or Wells area.

We’re asking farmers, dog walkers, riders and anyone else who visits open spaces and woodland in and around the area to let us know if they see him.

If you have seen Alan recently, or have any information which could help to confirm that he is safe and well, please call 101 quoting reference 5221016375.

Alan, if you see this message, please call 101 or get in touch with a friend. People care about you and are worried. We just want to know that you are safe and well or get you help if you need it.