Second man charged with attempted murder after teen injured

A second man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Bristol earlier this year.

A 16-year-old boy was inside a convenience store in Wells Road at around 5.40pm on Sunday 18 April when he sustained multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds, for which he required hospital treatment.

Kaya Carr, 18, was yesterday charged with attempted murder. Carr, from Knowle, was remanded ahead of appearing at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Thursday 17 June).

Jaheim Mullings, 19 and also from Knowle, was charged with the same offence last month.