Teenager charged after stabbing in South Bristol

An 18-year-old has been charged following a stabbing in South Bristol earlier this week.

Police and paramedics were called to the Highridge Green area at about 11.30pm on Tuesday 8 June after a male was wounded. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

William Connors, of Cornleaze in Bishopsworth, was charged with wounding with intent and is due before Bristol Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday 10 June).

Three other males, aged 17 to 21, that were arrested have been released on bail.

Additional police patrols are planned in the area as a precaution.

Anyone who saw what happened and can help us with our investigation should call 101 and give reference 5221127435. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.