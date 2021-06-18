Ten more people charged with riot

We’ve charged 10 more people with riot in connection with the violence which broke out in Bristol city centre on 21 March.

Two of those charged have also been charged with arson while a third also faces a charge of outraging public decency.

The Crown Prosecution Service South West Complex Casework Unit has again authorised the charges following a review of evidence submitted by Avon and Somerset Police.

The following people have been charged and will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 2 July:

Shaun Davies, aged 44, from Totterdown, Bristol – charged with riot

Charly Pitman, aged 23, from Brislington, Bristol – charged with riot

A 26-year-old man from Bristol city centre – charged with riot

Francesca Horn, aged 24, from Montpelier, Bristol – charged with riot

Joseph Paxton, aged 29, from Montpelier, Bristol – charged with riot

Richard Fox, aged 30, of no fixed address – charged with riot

A 25-year-old man from Hartcliffe, Bristol – charged with riot and arson

Carmen Fitchett, aged 22, from Bishopston, Bristol – charged with riot

Matthew O’Neill, aged 30, from Patchway, Bristol – charged with riot and arson

Indigo Bond, aged 19 , from Fishponds, Bristol – charged with riot and outraging public decency

In total, 65 people have been arrested in connection with the incident of which 21 have now been charged.

Nine of those previously charged are due to make their first appearance at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 June.