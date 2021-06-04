Three arrests made in connection with criminal offences linked to unlawful occupation of Bristol premises

Three arrests were made this morning (Friday 4 June) in connection with criminal offences linked to the unlawful occupation of properties in Bristol city centre.

Earlier today, officers were deployed to enforce a closure order granted for 39-40, 45 and 46 High Street, due to escalating criminality and anti-social behaviour at the location.

After finding the properties empty, we received intelligence that a number of wanted individuals were at an address in Dean Lane, Bedminster.

On arrival, police liaison officers were able to negotiate with the occupants of the property and two suspects subsequently presented themselves for arrest. Officers then entered the property in order to carry out a third arrest.

Those arrested and currently in custody are:

A 40-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and escaping lawful custody

A 26-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and escaping lawful custody

A woman on suspicion of affray

We’ve received no reports of injuries in connection with the operation.

Chief Inspector Rob Cheeseman said: “We took decisive action this morning to apprehend those suspected of criminal activity connected with the unlawful occupation of buildings in Bristol city centre.

“After enforcing the closure order at High Street, we became aware that wanted individuals had relocated to an address on Dean Lane in Bedminster.

“While every effort was made to engage with the suspects and encourage them to come forward voluntarily, it was ultimately necessary to use our powers to enter the property to carry out a further arrest.

“I’d like to stress that this was not an operation to evict the occupants of the building, as we did not hold the necessary powers to do so.

“I hope that today’s events provide further reassurance to the public that criminality of this nature, which has a damaging effect on our communities, will not be tolerated.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to the public for their patience and to apologise for disruption caused by road closures that were necessary to carry out the arrests safety.”