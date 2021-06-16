Tributes issued to man who died in Bristol Harbour

The man who tragically died in Bristol Harbour on Sunday (13 June) has been named as 23-year-old Joseph Omar, from Hampshire.

A tribute from his family and partner reads:

“Our Hooley (Joseph) we can’t believe we – your mother, brothers, sisters, nephews and partner Georgie – are writing this.

“You were everything to us. This is unimaginably sad.

“Joseph was one of the most kind, intelligent, funny, and popular people you could ever have the pleasure of meeting.

“He touched the lives of many and lit up every room he entered.

“This tragedy has broken all of our hearts.”

An additional tribute from his partner, Georgie, reads:

“He was my present and my future, to think of anything else is unbearable.

“Hooley this is beyond words, so young and so perfect and taken from us so soon.

“We are all in bits and only the thought of seeing you again one day gets us through this.

“We love you x.”

The thoughts of everyone at Avon and Somerset Police continue to be with Joseph’s family and partner at this difficult time.