Two men arrested after reports of drug offences within community

Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into suspected drug offences.

Following reports from the community of criminal activity in the area, neighbourhood officers from North Bristol carried out a warrant at an address in Crandell Close, in Henbury, on the evening of Wednesday 9 June.

Officers during their search found a quantity of white powder, which has been seized and sent for forensic analysis. A number of mobile phones and a quantity of cash were also found at the address.

Two 18-year-old males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of class A drugs. They were interviewed and have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Richard Jones said: “We are hugely grateful to people in the community who contacted us to raise concerns about suspected drug dealing in their local area.

“Work has been going on behind the scenes over recent months to enable us to obtain a warrant and make two arrests.

“The information provided by members of the public has allowed us to take action and shows how seriously we take these concerns.

“We urge anyone who is aware or crime is being carried out in their neighbourhood to please report it to the police.”