Two men identified following incidents prior to Vanarama National League Play-Off Final

Two men have come forward following two incidents that occurred in Bristol ahead of the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final between Hartlepool United and Torquay United on Sunday 20 June.

A 19-year-old and 42-year-old, both from Hartlepool, are assisting our ongoing enquiries with respect to separate investigations into an assault on an emergency worker and a public order incident.

We’re grateful to everyone who has shared our appeal and provided us with information.