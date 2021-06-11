Wanted appeal to find David Bonnick
We are issuing an appeal to find David Bonnick who is wanted in connection with an assault investigation.
The 35-year-old is from Bristol and has links to the Horfield and Locleaze areas.
He’s described as white, male, about 6ft 3ins and of a large build. He is predominantly bald with dark hair.
The public are asked not to approach Bonnick if they see him, but instead call 999 and give reference number 5221127329. Anyone who knows where he may be should call 101 and use the same reference number.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.