Wanted appeal to find Lee Challenger

Police are appealing for help to trace Lee Challenger who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

The 30-year-old from South Gloucestershire has links with Thornbury and Bristol.

He is described as a white male, about 5ft 9ins, with short light ginger hair and was last known to have a beard.

If you see him, don’t approach him but call 999 immediately quoting reference 5221121408. If you have any other information which could help officers to trace him ring 101 quoting the same reference.