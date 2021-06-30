Wanted – Frazer Morgan

Have you seen Weston-super-Mare man Frazer Morgan?

The 23-year-old is wanted for sending malicious communications.

He’s white, 6ft tall and of medium build with blue eyes and brown hair which is currently longer than pictured.

He has Koi Carp tattooed on his right arm and the word ‘grandad’ tattooed on his left hand.

If seen, the public are advised not to approach but to contact us.

He’s likely to be in Weston-super-Mare but also has links to Taunton and is known to frequent Portishead.