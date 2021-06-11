Week of action against organised crime leads to charge and multiple arrests

A man has been charged and nine people have been arrested for drugs and firearms offences in a week of targeted action against organised crime.

On Friday 4 June officers from Avon and Somerset’s Specialist Operations and Disruptions Team carried out searches of addresses in Bath, which led to the recovery of class a and b drugs with a combined estimated street value of £490,000. An illegally held firearm was also seized.

Luke Hale, 30, of Longmead Terrace, Bath has pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to supply and awaits sentencing.

On Tuesday 8 June, three arrests were made at addresses in Lawrence Weston and Southmead in connection with a drugs supply conspiracy. Two men aged 20 and 56 remain under investigation, and a third man has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

These arrests follow a six month operation which has led to six arrests in total and several kilos of illegal drugs and ammunition recovered; as well as a significant quantity of cash.

On Wednesday 9 June, a further three men aged 28, 23, and 29 were arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs and money laundering following searches of addresses in Fishponds where cash and drugs were recovered. All three have been released under investigation.

Two further arrests were made on Thursday 10 June in connection with a conspiracy to supply cocaine in Weston-super-Mare. This followed a search under warrant of a property where a suspected 5 kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £400,000 was recovered. A man aged 34 and a woman aged 36 remain under investigation.

The same day, an intelligence-led operation saw a vehicle stopped by firearms officers in Southmead and the driver arrested. A loaded revolver was recovered from within the vehicle. He has been arrested and remains in custody.

DCI Simon Dewfall, head of Specialist Operations and Surveillance, said:

“I’d like to thank all involved in these successful operations to disrupt organised crime and remove harmful drugs and offensive weapons from our communities.

“We continue to encourage members of the public tell us what they know about suspected drug criminality in their community. Each individual report allows us to build an intelligence picture and take positive action where we have evidence to suggest drug related activity is taking place.”