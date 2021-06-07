Witness appeal after plank of wood thrown at car in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to an incident in Bristol in which a large plank of wood was thrown at a car while the driver and their two-year-old child were inside.

The incident happened on the corner of Ilminster Road and Newquay Road in Knowle, at around 8pm on Wednesday 26 May.

The victim was in their vehicle waiting in traffic behind a bus, when a group of males approached and threw the plank of wood at the windscreen, causing damage. The group consisted of around seven males aged in their late teens or early twenties.

If you saw this incident, or have information which would assist our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221116168.