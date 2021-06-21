Witness appeal: Distraction burglary in Street, Somerset

We’re appealing for information after an elderly woman was the victim of a suspected distraction burglary in Street, Somerset.

Police want to identify a man who approached the victim outside her home, in the Chichester Road area, on Friday 4 June between 10.30am and midday, and engaged her in conversation.

It’s believed that during this time, unknown person(s) entered the victim’s address and stole a quantity of cash.

The man is described as being aged between 50 and 60 years of age, and possibly of mixed ethnic origin.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5221123759.

Advice on protecting against doorstep crime:

· If you are not sure who is at your door, do not open it or let anyone into your home. Where possible, have a safety chain, intercom or video doorbell/viewer fitted and always attach the chain/use the intercom before opening the door to strangers.

· Check the identity of the caller by calling the company they claim to be from. Use the numbers listed in the phone book or website. Do not use any phone numbers provided by the caller – they may be bogus.

· Call a neighbour or friend nearby to come along and check out the visitor if unsure.

· If somebody asks for your help, needs to make a phone call, needs a drink or pen and paper etc, make them wait outside and while you’re away from your door, close and lock it. Remember: it is your doorstep, your decision.

For more information, visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice