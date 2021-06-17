Witness appeal following fatal collision on the A303

The A303 between Sparkford and Podimore remains closed this morning following a serious collision in which a person has sadly died.

The collision, between a car and a lorry, happened at about 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 16 June).

Emergency crews were called to the location but the driver of the car, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time while an investigation is carried out at the scene and repair work is carried out due to a fuel spillage. Motorists are advised to avoid the route.

Police are appealing for anyone that witnessed the collision to make contact.

They would also like to hear from anyone who holds dash cam footage from the A303 between Cartgate and Podimore, between 10.15pm and 10.30pm yesterday.

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 and giving the call handler the reference number 5221134914.