Witness appeal following two-vehicle collision on A39 at Moorlinch

We’re appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam footage in relation to a collision between two cars on the A39 at Loxley Wood, Moorlinch.

The collision, which involved a grey Citroen C1 and a red Nissan Juke, happened at around 8.20pm on Thursday 10 June.

Both drivers were taken to hospital for treatment. The driver of the Citroen suffered multiple injuries, while the driver of the Nissan suffered minor back injuries.

If you can saw this incident, or either of the vehicles prior to the collision, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221129445.