Witnesses and footage sought after fatal M5 collision – Somerset

We continue to investigate the cause of a fatal collision on the M5 southbound.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4am, on Saturday 27 June, between junction 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton.

Sadly the passenger in the black Audi died at the scene. While formal identification has yet to take place, he’s believed to be a 27-year-old man from the Peterborough area. His family are being supported by a specially-trained officer and our thoughts are with them.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Following treatment at hospital for injuries not believed to be life-changing, he was released under investigation.

The motorway was closed southbound while collision investigators examined the scene and pending recovery of the vehicle and repairs to the safety barrier. Two lanes reopened soon after 11am.

If you were travelling along that stretch of the M5 and witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221142767.